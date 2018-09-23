Calls for ‘full traffic impact study’ before 300 homes built in Rasen

Councillors in Market Rasen fear construction traffic from the controversial Caistor Road housing development could cause congestion in the town.

West Lindsey District Council last year approved plans for Chestnut Homes to build 300 new homes on land off Caistor Road in Market Rasen - and the housebuilder has just submitted detailed plans for 102 homes to be built during the first phase of the development.

Discussing the latest application, councillors on Market Rasen’s Planning Committee raised concerns over how traffic will be managed when work begins.

And members of the committee said they were keen for the footpath on Caistor Road to remain open so residents can still walk safely into town.

Deputy Mayor Steve Bunney said the council had been sent a two to three page letter from resident Andrew Morrison who was also concerned about the traffic on Caistor Road.

Coun Bunney said Mr Morrison’s letter questioned whether the traffic impact had been properly checked and called for a full traffic impact study to be done.

Coun Bunney said: “Most of that [road] is in Middle Rasen.

“We would have to do that [a traffic impact study] in conjunction with Middle Rasen Town Council.

“I think we should be writing back to the council [WLDC]…. there is concern about the increased amount of construction traffic and how that will be managed… and include Andrew’s comments.”

The latest application by Chestnut Homes outlines full details of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the plans.

The homes will include a variety of builds, between one and five bedrooms, and the developer states the density will be 24.7 dwellings per hectare – lower than the 32 stated in the original plans.

In documents submitted to WLDC, Chestnut Homes states: “The development of the site for residential purposes accords with the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan...the site being a logical extension to the settlement of Market Rasen.”