Caistor teenager is raising the dough for challenge trip

A Caistor teenager has come up with an innovative way of raising the money she needs to take part in a trip of a lifetime.

When De Aston School announced the 2019 World Challenge trip was to the Himalayas, 15-year-old Alice Dale put her name down.

Now she has to come up with the £3,500 to take part.

But she used her ‘loaf’ and has set up a weekly pop-up bakery to help raise the money she ‘kneads’ to take part.

Alice said: “It was a suggestion from my step-dad, Colin and it is going really well.”

Colin owns the Pastry Room at Elsham and is allowing Alice to use his test kitchen as bakery HQ.

Every Friday after school, Alice, with the help of her boyfriend Alan Duncan, sets about baking the artisan bread ready to sell on Saturday morning in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Alice continued: “I had never made bread before, but I am really enjoying.

“We started in January and every week we make about 30 loaves.

“We have the regular cob loaves and then we also have a specialist flat bread every week.

“At the moment it is olive focaccia - but we change it every four weeks.

“About a quarter of the loaves are pre-ordered and the rest are just sold on the day.”

The World Challenge trip itself will see Alice and her fellow De Aston students travel to India, where they will trek for six days to a remote Himalayan village.

Once there, they will spend a week helping on a project to improve village facilities, before trekking back to New Delhi and spending a day there before returning home.

Alice added: “I am really looking forward to it, but I know I have a lot to do before then.”

Alice will be continuing with her pop-up bakery, but also has some other fundraisers in the pipeline.

She said: “In the summer, I will be taking part in a car wash with Caistor Fire Station, when the money will be split with their charity.

“I am also planning to walk the Viking Way over a few weekends, which will help with training for the Himalayan trek next year.”

To support Alice, head to Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre on a Saturday morning between 10am and noon.

To order your bread in advance, by 10pm on a Thursday, contact Alice through her Facebook page (Alice’s Pop Up Bakery).

Alternatively, email her on alicespopupbakery@ gmail.com.