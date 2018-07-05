Caistor set to go back 100 years at fun weekend

Caistor will come alive this weekend with two days of fun-packed activities for all the family to enjoy.

The town’s South Street park will be the focus of this year’s Caistor Goes.... event on Saturday July 7 and Sunday July 8.

The event has a different focus every year and this time round it is ‘Caistor Goes....Back 100 Years’.

The fun starts on both days at 10am with a series of workshops.

Saturday sees a dance workshop from 10am to 10.40am, army games and drill with the cadets from 10.50am to 11.50am, a circus workshop from noon to 12.50pm and the cadets back for a boot camp from 12.55 to 1.55.

On Sunday, the popular Misfits will be running a circus workshop from 10am to 11am, while the cadets make a return with more games and drill from 11am to noon.

Craft activities will also be running throughout on both days.

Live entertainment gets under way at 1pm on Saturday, with a birds of prey display, the Blighty Belles, Moonraiders and Encore Dance Academy just some of the highlights.

Saturday’s entertainment will be rounded off with Jabberwocky playing from 8.15pm to 10pm.

Sunday’s entertainment highlights include Salutation, Misfits, Jade Dancefever and Acoustic Angels.

The afternoon will also feature a flypast by the Lancaster at 2.30pm.

There will be a baking competition too, so take along your bakes and cakes by 12.30pm to enter.

Throughout both days there will also be range of stalls, facepainting and plenty of food and drink.

The whole event will be rounded of with a parade at 4.30pm.

This free event is put on by a loyal band of volunteers who work as part of the Caistor Goes... committee.

As previously reported, due to an expected grant not forthcoming, it is hoped those who enjoy the event will be generous in the voluntary donation buckets.

For the full entertainment list visit the Caistor Goes Events page on Facebook.

This weekend also plays host to the Caistor 10k - Sting in the Tail.

This year’s event is even bigger and better and incorporates a 2k mini sting too.

The main run heads off at 10am, with the mini run at 9am.

Go along to show your support.