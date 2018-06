Caistor’s walking football group is celebrating its first anniversary with a squad of more than 20 players.

The Wolds Wanderers, affiliated to the FA, play every Wednesday at the Sports and Social Club; meeting at 10.45am for an 11am kick-off.

Players over the age of 55 are welcome, but lower age is flexible.

Organiser Bob Tubman said: “The primary aim is to enjoy the game, so come along and give it a try. The first game is free - a bonus.

“We have one female player and would welcome more.”