Caistor’s Settlement heads on Wright path

Caistor’s Settlement has been taken over by a father and son team which has the town at the heart of their business plan.

The Market Place bar and restaurant has changed hands a number of times over the past few years, but new owners Trev and Mike Wright say they are ‘here to stay’.

For Trev, who lives in Keelby, it is a return to a town that means a lot to him, as it was his childhood home.

He said: “I have always maintained links with Caistor and I know a lot of people here.

“I am really coming back to my roots - it is nice to get back here and develop something for the community, and to be part of that community.”

Both Trev and Mike are keen to create an eclectic pub to cater for a wide range of customers, as well as welcoming local groups to meet at the venue.

Mike said: “We need to offer variety.

“Different areas of the building can be used for different things - some people want the football, so we will offer that, and some people want a quiet area for a drink, so we will offer that too.

“We want to create somewhere for people in Caistor to go, and somewhere that will bring people in.

“We want to complement the businesses already in town, and complement the activities here in Caistor, and then everyone will benefit.”

One of the first major jobs for the new owners is to refurbish the first floor restaurant, which will complement the bar area downstairs.

Trev said: “We are committed (to The Settlement).

“We are going to invest and give it the proud appearance it deserves.

“We are going to give it a lot of TLC.

“My favourite seat in The Settlement is looking out over the Market Place.

“It (the Market Place) is a great place to be and we want to be part of that.”

The main focus for the pair is to give their customers good service .

Trev added: “People are going out less these days, so when they do we want to make sure they enjoy it, with brilliant food and brilliant service.”

Following customer feedback, there are many other ideas the pair have for further down the road, but say they want to get ‘their feet under the table’, before they look at those.

One thing Mike is keen to bring to The Settlement is his knowledge of beer.

As a beer sommelier, with multi-national brewing company Molson Coors, he is keen to help people appreciate the wide variety of beers now available.

Mike said: “We are looking to organise a few beer tasting sessions, which will be an opportunity for people to widen their experience of beer, and also learn a bit about the different beers.

“It is a chance for my beer geek to come out!”

Trev and Mike hosted a very successful ‘welcome party’ last Friday and are delighted with the good feedback being received after their first full week of ownership.

Mike added: “We want to continue to hear from our customers to help us offer what they want.”

• Next Monday, October 15, The Settlement will be hosting its inaugural pub quiz.

Go along and join in the fun, which starts at 9pm.

The winners will receive a gallon of beer.