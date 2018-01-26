Caistor’s annual 10k a runaway success

After last year’s sell-out event, organisers of the Caistor 10k plan to make this year’s race bigger and better than ever.

Now in its seventh year, The Sting in the Tail is a challenge for even the most experienced of runners, but that is what makes it unique, according to co-race director Bobby Kneale.

He said: This is what sets it apart from other local events.

“It is more than just a 10k; it begins heading downhill, but the sting is in the second half of the race, when the course goes up and up.

“It is a good personal challenge for everyone - so there is no point even thinking about your personal best time.”

The 10k course heads out to Nettleton and returns to Caistor market place for a final circuit and the finish.

“There is always a carnival atmosphere in the market place,” added Bobby.

“The support from local residents is amazing.

“We get lots of good feedback about the atmosphere for the race - it is another thing that sets the Caistor Sting in the Tail apart from other events.”

The 10k is always timed to take place over the same weekend as the Caistor Goes.... event - the town’s popular street party.

The first Sting in the Tail was held in 2012 when more than 200 runners took part.

Since then, it has grown year on year.

“We get lots of people from the Grimsby and Cleethorpes area entering the 10k, but not so many from Market Rasen and further afield that way on.

“We know there are people in those areas interested in running, so to get them coming here for the Sting in the Tail would be great.”

This year sees 525 entries up for grabs, with 120 already spoken for.

The event is organised by members of the Caistor Running Club, which was set up by Chris Robey after he put feelers out to see if anyone was interested in running.

The club has been incredibly successful and now has more than 130 members, ranging in age from 18 to well into the 70s.

“The club attracts people from all over as there aren’t many clubs in this area,” said long-standing club member Mike Wells, who lives in Market Rasen.

“We will again be running our beginners course in March for anyone who wants to see if running is for them.”

The club is keen to get all ages running too.

Mike continued: “Last year we trialled a 2k fun run as part of the Sting event, mainly aimed at kids to give them an introduction to running.

“It worked well, so this year we will be holding a fun run on the same day as the 10k.

“Those under eight years of age must run with a responsible adult, while those over eight can run on their own.

“The fun run is also suitable for any adults new to running.”

The 2018 Brianplant Caistor ‘Sting in the Tail’ 10k and fun run will take place on Sunday, July 8.

The fun run will head off at 9am.

The now famous warm up for the 10k will be held in the market place at 9.30am, with the race itself starting at 10am.

Entry costs £13 for those affiliated to running groups and £15 for other runners.

All participants in the 10k will receive a ‘Sting’ running vest.

This year there will also be extra incentives to get round the course.

All finishers will be rewarded with a Lincolnshire sausage and a specially branded bottle of beer. There will also be a prize for the best fancy dress outfit donned by a runner.

Visit the club’s website at www.caistorrunningclub.com for more information on the event and for the link to enter.