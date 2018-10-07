Caistor resident ready to canvass on parking scheme

With parking at a premium in much of Caistor, one town resident has put forward the idea of resident permits.

Having lived in Church Street for the last three years, Duncan Peddie has seen first hand issues over parking.

Speaking at the September meeting of Caistor Town Council, Mr Peddie said: “In the time I have been living in Caistor, I have become all too aware of the acute issues you have been having with parking.”

As previously reported, parking in Church Street and neighbouring Chapel Street can be particularly bad during term time, and when the Market Place is being used for an event.

Mr Peddie had a request for councillors at the meeting.

He said: “I want to ask if the town council will give me backing to contact local residents and Lincolnshire County Council to see about the possibility of residents permits.

“Initially, I would like to canvass the residents of Church Street and Chapel Street as they seem to be the areas with particular problems.”

Chris Sutcliffe, a resident of Chapel Street for 20 years, agreed with Mr Peddie over parking issues within this area of the town.

He said: “I think it would be really helpful if there was some degree of resident only parking.”

In terms of general parking in Caistor, the town council is looking to increase availability.

Town clerk Jim Hanrahan told the Rasen Mail: “ACIS has agreed to give us a further lease for a year (of the site in Wold View), by which time they will have decided on their plans and may well sell the site to us for use as a long-term car park.”