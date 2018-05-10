Caistor Mayor’s Fayre

The annual Mayor’s Fayre in Caistor took place on Monday, giving local groups the opportunity to promote themselves and do a bit of fundraising.

Town Mayor, Coun Alan Somerscales and his wife Gill were on hand to greet community representatives and visitors.

Coun Somerscales said: “The weather is beautiful and perhaps this has worked against us somewhat.

“People are heading to their gardens and the coast rather than the town hall. However, we thank those who have come along - and the community groups and organisations who have had stalls today.”