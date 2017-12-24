Caistor Mayor’s Christmas message

As the festive season approaches, Caistor Mayor Alan Somerscales is in a reflective mood as he writes his seasonal message.

Coun Alan Somerscales took on the role of council chairman and town mayor in May.

He says: “Christmas is almost upon us and it is hard to believe that another year is coming to a close.

“This time of year is always a busy one in Caistor and we have already had the Lions Victorian Market, the Christmas Market and Switch On and the CATS pantomime.

“The 42-foot tree in the Market Place, bedecked in new light strings, looks amazing and is a great achievement for a small town.

“A big thank you goes to all those involved in making Christmas in Caistor so special.

“This includes: Caistor Seafoods, who once again purchased the Christmas tree for the town; Fascenda, for their assistance with the lights around the square; Hansards, for storing and placing the concrete block for the tree; Hedges, for providing transport of the tree from Birmingham; R Somerscales Transport, who lifted the tree into the block, and Ben Smith, who mounted the lights on the tree.

“All these companies gave their services free of charge

“And thanks, of course, also go to the team comprising Caistor Lions, Caistor Goes and Caistor Town Council.

“Christmas time is about getting together and celebrating with our loved ones and friends, but we must always remember there are those less fortunate than ourselves.

“Even in Caistor there will be those who face a bleak and lonely Christmas.

“Giving time to help others is one of the best ways to express the spirit of the season, whether it be taking the time to share a cup of tea with an elderly neighbour, putting up decorations for someone who is unwell or giving someone who doesn’t drive a lift to the shops.

“We seem to have such busy lives these days, but would one hour out of our week really make that much difference? It certainly would to the person you are helping.

“Let us look to 2018 being the year we make time for others.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”