Caistor looking to expand the walking team

Caistor is becoming well-known for its bespoke heritage walks, but now more people are needed to keep up with demand.

With spring just around the corner, walk leader Don Morgan is looking for more people to join the team as the walking season gets under way.

Mr Morgan said: “We have lots of groups who book walks and we also organise some ourself.

“We need more back markers to help us with the walks.

“It is a simple role really - just walking at the back of the group to make sure everyone is alright and to stick their hand up if they can’t hear what the leader is saying so that we know to speak up.”

The walks, under the umbrella of Caistor Civic Society, start from the Arts and Heritage Centre in Plough Hill and range from short tours of areas of the town to three-hour strolls through the countryside around Caistor.

Mr Morgan has been taking part in walks in the town for 12 years and started out as a back marker.

He said: “When Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre set up, we thought we should support them, so we do a lot of things in conjunction with them.

“We always start the walks here so people have the chance of some refreshment - it works well for us both.”

To find out more call Don on 01472 851740 or email donandkath@btinternet.com