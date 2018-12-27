Caistor Lions roar for Santa tour

Caistor Lions have been out and about with Father Christmas over the festive period visiting residents in the town and villages around the area.

For the third year, the tractor to pull the sleigh was supplied by RBM Agricultural Ltd at Brigg.

Lions president Rob Turner said: “We would like to thank RBM for once again for providing us with a tractor.

“And of course we are still sticking with tradition ....... it is a John ‘Deer’e tractor.”

“We would also like to thank everyone who has greeted us on our rounds and made a donation to the Lions fund.

“As always, the money will be used to support a number of local; charities and good causes throughout the coming year.