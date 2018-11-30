Caistor Lions looking to ‘reverse’ Christmas

Caistor Lions are asking people to think of others this seasonal period.

Well-known for helping a range of good causes, the Lions are asking people to take part in a reverse advent calendar.

Instead of taking something out each day in December, you put something in.

The group is working with the Rock Foundation to help stock their foodbank, a service that often sees an increase in uptake at this time of year.

Non-perishable food items, toiletries and winter clothing - such as hats, gloves and scarves - are all suitable.

The Lions will then collect the box of goodies on or before Christmas Eve.

They will then be donated to the Rock Foundation who will use the goods for distribution from their Grimsby foodbank.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to register with the Lions by contacting Andy on 07810 782649 or Katrina on 01472 851 777, AKR Accounting at 13B Market Place, Caistor.