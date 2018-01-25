Caistor hedgehog charity in need of old newspapers

Market Rasen Learning Centre is currently collecting newspapers for a Caistor-based animal charity.

As part of a five-week Protecting Lincolnshire Wildlife course the Queen Street venue is asking for newspapers to be delivered.

Caistor Hedgehog Care, based in North Street, Caistor, looks after hedgehogs and offers advice on what to do if you find a hog in your garden.

Newspapers can be dropped off at the centre, which will then transport the newspapers to the charity.

Search for Caistor Hedgehog Care on Facebook to find out more.