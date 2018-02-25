Caistor Goes....full steam ahead with events plans

When the key member of an organisation is no longer there things can fall to pieces - but not in Caistor.

Following the death of Alan Caine, a year ago this week, volunteers pulled together to help continue his legacy.

Speaking at last week’s annual general meeting of the Caistor Goes.... committee, chairman Carol Mackenzie praised those who had stepped up to the mark.

She said: “I have felt privileged to chair this team since our great and unique leader, Alan, died and I’m pleased to say that his death did trigger a number of people to join us too.

“I say a huge thank you to everyone in our team and it really has taken half a dozen people to cover the tasks that Alan Caine did himself.

“Alan fortunately did a lot of forward planning for 2017 events, which was a great help, but nevertheless it is the Caistor Goes.... committee of today who slogged their guts out, quite frankly, to ensure that the planned events went ahead and were absolutely successful and very enjoyable occasions.”

Last year, the annual street party took on a Mardi Gras theme.

The other main event was Proms in the Park and the Caistor Goes.... team also helped with the big Switch On at the beginning of December.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “Caistor Town Council, Caistor & District Lions and Caistor Goes.... committee work so closely together on some events, and a few of us are in more than one of these groups, so it’s not always easy to differentiate who is the main organising body.

“However, I’m grateful that we all work well together and help each other, and we thank all the volunteers who make it all happen.”

The meeting saw Mrs Mackenzie re-elected as chairman, but it was a time to say goodbye to the other committee officers.

Brenda Harthill has served as secretary since the organisation began 20 years ago, while Kevin Mackenzie has been the group’s treasurer for the past seven years.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “My biggest thanks must go to Brenda, who, along with Alan, has been the back bone of Caistor Goes.... forever.

“I also thank Kevin who, as our treasurer, has kept the accounts in clear and pristine order.”

Stepping into the role of secretary is Louise Tuck, while the role of treasurer will be taken on by Steve Critten.

Now the work begins on this year’s event, which will bring Caistor Goes.... Back 100 Years on July 7 and 8.

The Proms in the Park will be on the afternoon of Sunday, September 9.