Caistor funeral director honoured for her commitment to the community

A Caistor-based funeral director has been named as volunteer of the year by her employers at Lincolnshire Co-op.

Jess Emmerson, who manages the Co-op’s Caistor , Louth and Grimsby funeral homes was praised for taking part in lots of activities and encouraging members of her team to also get involved.

She has also proactively made links with local community groups offering

Lincolnshire Co-op’s support. These include the local In Bloom committees, St Barnabas

Hospice and the Trinity Centre in Louth.

Each member of Co-op staff can take two days a year paid volunteering on projects organised by the Society.

Jess said: “It’s about opening your eyes and realising how important lots of these places and groups are.

“Volunteering is also about teamwork, it’s really good team-building and it has a knock-on effect on the community.”

An awards ceremony was held at Lincolnshire Showground to honour a number of Lincolnshire Co-op team members for making life better in their communities.