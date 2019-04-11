Caistor fundraisers looking to have a ball

A charity ball is the latest event to be held to raise money to fund research into a brain condition that cut short the life of a Caistor man.

The fundraiser, on May 25, is the latest event in memory of Andy French, who died in July 2017 from sporadic CJD (Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease) at the age of 52.

A favourite picture of Andy with his young daughters

Frenchie’s Fundraising for CJD Group was set up in memory of the well-known Caistor man and more than £25,000 has already been raised for the Cure CJD charity.

Event organiser, Louise Reece said: “Andy’s family and friends wanted to focus on raising money for something that could hopefully make a difference to the next unsuspecting victims of this most horrid disease.

“We are committed to supporting those who have no idea what is coming. Foremost in our minds is that other families won’t have to endure the heartache we have.

“The point that is hard to get across is the difficulty doctors had in diagnosing Andy’s illness. To see him deteriorate so rapidly and have no explanation was heartbreaking.

“To later learn there is a nasal test that can identify CJD, which would have meant him not having to endure all the tests he did, is very upsetting.

“We will never stop raising money to fight this disease.”

Andy was a Dartford lad, born and bred, and he moved to Caistor 14 years ago.

A keen football supporter, he was even keener to encourage young footballers in the grassroots game, so helped establish the Caistor Tennyson Tigers Junior Football Club in 2014 with two under-9 teams.

The Tigers have now grown to having teams across the age ranges, from u7 to u13.

The original team Andy worked with, now U13s, won the league and cup double last season, something he would have been very proud of.

The Charity Ball will be held at The Oaklands on May 25 and tickets need to be booked by this Saturday, April 13.

The ticket price of £50 includes a drinks reception on arrival, three-course meal, live music and entertainment.

Contact Louise by email on louise.reece@gmail.com or call her on 07866 600988