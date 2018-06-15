Caistor duo are preparing to take the plunge

Jumping out of a plane isn’t your typical day out for a father and daughter, but that’s exactly what one Caistor duo are set to do this weekend.

Ellie and Chris Roby will be undertaking a sponsored skydive this Saturday, June 16, in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The 21-year-old and her 49-year-old father both admit they are nervous but also excited to be part of the charity’s national Skydive Day initiative.

Ellie said: “I’m really delighted to be doing this with my dad.

“It’s nerve wracking, but I’m also hoping it’ll be a lot of fun!”

The skydive will be particularly special for them as it takes place a day before Father’s Day.

The pair have already raised almost £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, however, they are hoping donations will continue to roll in until after the skydive.

Ellie initially came up with the idea of doing a skydive after deciding she wanted to do something to help people with dementia.

As a part of her music degree, Ellie learned about music therapy and the benefits it can offer for people with dementia.

Ellie said: “It’s something I got to see first hand when I volunteered in a care home where myself and some others performed for the residents who had dementia.

“It was a really rewarding experience and was great to see the way they got really into the music.

“After I volunteered there, I decided I wanted to do something practical to help raise funds for dementia research.

“Everybody is touched by dementia in some way – the condition is so common.

“I wanted to help fund research, which is why I decided to do the skydive.”

After Ellie had decided to make the jump, Chris asked if he could get on board too.

Chris volunteers with older people and has seen first hand the impact dementia has on them.

Ellie added: “My dad and I both see research (into dementia) as incredibly important.

“We all know people who have been personally affected by dementia.

“It would bring huge peace of mind for families if a treatment was found that could slow or prevent the development of this cruel condition.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Ellie and Chris’s skydive challenge can do so via their fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robey-skydive

Audrey Tietz, Supporter Care Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Ellie and Chris for taking on this skydive and for participating in Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Skydive Day.

“It’s always amazing to see so many people taking on skydives to raise funds for dementia research, and there is something really special about seeing a father and daughter take it on together.

“There are currently over 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and it recently became the leading cause of death. By raising funds for dementia research, Ellie and Chris are helping us to fund pioneering dementia research projects across the globe. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

The next Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Skydive Day will be on September 22,

Register online at www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/support-us/fundraise/skydive/