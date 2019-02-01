Caistor Council gets on side with young players

Coun Angela Clark and deputy Mayor Jon Wright presented ?1,000 to Caistor Tennyson Tigers FC EMN-190123-094200001
Caistor’s young footballers have been given a cash boost by the town council.

At their December meeting, councillors agreed to increase the £500 already pledged to Caistor Tennyson Tigers FC through the positives future fund to £1,000, following a proposal from Coun Steve Gaughan.

Deputy Mayor John Wright and Coun Angela Clark went along to make the cheque presentation to club representatives John Lynskey, Emma Lynskey, Will Neal and Alfie Crowder The money will be used for a line marker for the pitch and other equipment required by the junior players.