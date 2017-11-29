Search

Caistor Club bowls over hospice with cheque presentation

Caistor Cricket Club handed over a cheque for ?1.400 to St Andrew's Hospice EMN-171123-230312001
Caistor Cricket Club raised £1.400 for St Andrew’s Hospice with a 20/20 game.

Club captain, Kiran Brooker and Liam Wood handed a cheque over to hospice representative Alison Lark at the recent cricket club dinner.