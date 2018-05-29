Caistor cinema up and running ...........

The vision to bring the big screen back to Caistor became a reality on Saturday night.

Around 150 people came to the town hall for the demonstration night for the Caistor Community Cinema much to the delight of organisers.

The evening was free, but donations on the night amounted to �480 EMN-180528-053110001

There was a small teething problem with the sound, but on the whole the evening was deemed a roaring success.

Steve Critten, who has been leading the project, said: “We were absolutely amazed by the turnout for the demo night; just overwhelmed by the support and response.

“Thank you to all the sponsors that have made this happen and the fantastic help from all the volunteers and committee members.

“I think this shows that a regular showing will be well received - the sound will be better next time I promise.”

150 people turned out for the cinema demo night; the project has been supported by a number of local businesses EMN-180528-053122001

The film for the demo night was ‘The Greatest Showroom’ and it proved to be a hit with everyone who attended.

Admission to the demo night was free, with donation buckets available - which collected £480.

After the screening, people took to the cinema’s Facebook page to praise the work done.

Shirley Mason posted: “A great evening, delighted to see so many people at Caistor Town Hall.

“Many thanks to the team of people who worked so hard to enable this to happen.

“Looking forward to watching the next film.”

Catherine Marshall posted: “Great night folks, we both enjoyed being part of it.

“Hope everyone gave as much as they could afford in the buckets, big round of applause to all those who volunteered to make it a fabulous event!”

And it won’t be too long to wait until the first official night of Caistor Community Cinema.

The first screening is scheduled for June 30.

Steve said: “Everyone was given a questionnaire on the night to see what film they would like to see next time round.

“We look forward to seeing everyone back again.”