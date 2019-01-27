Caistor Church project celebrated at special service

The completion of Caistor Church’s “Preserving – Sharing – Understanding” project was celebrated at a special service.

A large congregation gathered in the parish church for the service, including the Mayor and Mayoress of Caistor, Alan and Gill Somerscales; the Bishop of Grimsby, the Rt Rev David Court, and Carl Andrews of Soul Architects, the project’s supervising architect.

Also present was Holly Cook, who was involved in the conservation of the church’s ‘Gad Whip’ while studying at the University of Lincoln.

Holly was able to speak to people about the work done on this piece of history, which has now been returned to the church.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Grimsby emphasised the importance of church buildings in the community as a place of spiritual refreshment and growth.

He also thanked all involved with ensuring the church is available for present and future generations.

The church’s project was part funded through a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

Caistor vicar, Canon Ian Robinson said: “We are thankful, not only to the HLF but to the other donors who contributed to the project and especially to the individuals from Caistor who have been very generous in their support.”

Canon Robinson also expressed his thanks to staff from the Diocese of Lincoln - Dr Matthew Godfrey, Fran Bell and Ben Stoker - for their advice and help.

The church now also has a new website, which features news items and a gallery of photographs of the town and church.There is also a virtual tour of the church.

To find out more, visit www.caistorparishchurch.co.uk .