Caistor choir sings at Bomber Command Centre opening

Caistor Voice Choir was among a wide range of musicians who performed on stage at the opening of the International Bomber Command Centre on Canwick Hill in Lincoln yesterday (Thursday, April 12).

The choir joined forces with Louth Male Voice, Lincoln Orpheus and City of Lincoln Male Voice Choirs to sing a range of musical items.

These included ‘The Dambusters March’, to a choral version of the original Eric Coates composition, adapted by the choir’s conductor Ray Wylie.

Some 30 members of the choir performed in the morning part of the day-long event, which was attended by veterans of Bomber Command from all nations of the Commonwealth, who had travelled from around the world to attend event.

Caistor MVC also sang several other pieces, including ‘The Lincolnshire Poacher’ and ‘In Flanders Fields.’

The centre’s memorial grounds record the names of all those who flew from Lincolnshire on bombing raids over Germany and never returned.

The centre will be open to the public throughout the summer.

Caistor Male Voice Choir is on stage in Caistor Town Hall next Saturday, April 21, at 7.30pm joining forces with Market Rasen Town

Band in a concert to mark St George’s Day.

Tickets will be available on the door.