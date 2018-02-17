Caistor choir singing for SSAFA funds

Caistor Male Voice Choir members presented a cheque for £318 to the local branch of SSAFA, formerly the Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen’s Family Association.

Charity secretary Vic Rice said: “There are 400 cases a year in Lincolnshire where the charity is involved in giving support to the families of those who served their country. They can be youngsters or people in their 90s.”

Joe Gibson, choir treasurer is pictured, left, handing the cheque to Mr Rice (centre), with Musical Director Ray Wylie (right) and some of the other choir members behind.