Caistor charity shop proves success in first week

Volunteers at Caistor’s first charity shop say they have been overwhelmed by the support they have received.

The shop, in the town’s former Multi-Use centre on South Street, opened on March 6 and the money raised will go to support Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

The idea for the shop came from the centre’s manager Stephanie Dale, who has been left ‘staggered’ by how well the project has been received now it is up and running.

She said: “We have had lots of positive feedback from people about the design of the shop, its layout and the stock we are holding.

“People have been very generous with their good quality donations and we are really thankful to them all.

“We have also been very well supported with buyers, so it shows there was a need for this type of shop.

“Our first week’s takings far exceeded what we expected them to be.

“It was staggering the amount that came in and it will all be used to further the aims of the Arts and heritage centre and take the pressure off the cafe to generate all the money needed to cover the centre’s overheads.”

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre is a community charity which provides the town’s public library, an art gallery, local heritage displays and many workshops and training for local people.

Steph continued: “Both the centre and the shop relies on the good will of volunteers and we are very lucky to have a brilliant team.

“The shop has taken some kitting out.

“We are extremely grateful to Ian Salisbury, Rick Merrall and David Redfern for all the hours they have put in.

“Without them, we couldn’t have done it.

“We have a good band of volunteers in the shop too, but we could always do with a few more.

“The shop is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and we are looking at half-day shifts, either morning or afternoon.

“There is lots to do - sorting, tagging, steaming to name just a few.

“Call in for a chat if you are interested.”

The shop also have volunteers who keep an eye out for items to sell on the Ebay and Etsy online selling sites.

Always looking for other opportunities, the shop has already gathered enough stock to open a vintage and retro clothing and accessories section too.

Steph said: “We know this sort of thing is really popular, so come along in and bag a bargain”

• The centre at 28 Plough Hill runs a number of regular workshops and hosts a range of interest groups. There are also monthly exhibitions, both in the dedicated exhibition area and in the cafe. Last year saw the first ‘Gin Fest’ and ‘Lincolnshire Festival’ which both proved to be very successful and will be run again this year. The centre also hosts the town’s library. The centre is open seven days a week and full details can be found on their website at www.28ploughhill.co.uk