Caistor Centre ready to host county day

A weekend of celebration comes to Caistor later this month to help mark Lincolnshire Day.

The town’s Arts and Heritage Centre will be the focus for the events, which include food, folk and plenty of fun.

A music and supper evening gets things started on Friday, September 28, from 7pm to 10pm.

Providing the entertainment will be acclaimed singer/songwriter John Conolly, who is sponsored for this event by Caistor & District Lions Club.

Tickets cost £20 and booking is essential.

Take along your own alcohol, for which there will be a small corkage charge.

Saturday starts with another of the popular ‘bite-size breakfast’ events from 9am to 10.30am, which feature talks by inspirational women of Lincolnshire.

Don’t forget to pre-order your breakfast and coffee.

Kids crafts and face painting will be on offer between 11am and 1pm, together with love music from a range of buskers, between noon and 4pm.

From 1.30pm, there is also the opportunity to indulge in afternoon tea and walks around Caistor will leave the centre at 2pm.

One of the events on the action-packed Sunday, September 30, will be a small competition, featuring both children’s and adults’ classes.

Full details are available on the entry forms and items need to be brought to the centre on Saturday afternoon, between 12.30pm and 4pm - except for the cup cakes and Victoria sponge, which can be delivered on the Sunday at 10am.

Stalls and side shows will be in the centre throughout the day, along with music, food, reverse bingo, a scavenger hunt, Lincolnshire-themed fancy dress parade and lots more.

For four-legged yeller-bellies, there will be a fun dog show at 12.15am, with four classes of competition - best groomed, waggiest tail, best trick and cutest dog.

For a full list and timings for all the events, together with entry forms for the competition and tickets for Friday night, head along to the centre or give them a call on 01472 851605.