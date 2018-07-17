Caistor centre looking for operations director

Volunteers are the key to success for Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Now they are looking for another dedicated volunteer to take on the role of non-executive Operations Director.

A spokesman for the centre said: “This is both a strategic and hands-on role, where it is envisaged the person appointed will be able to have a regular presence in the Centre, to oversee operations in a way that will provide support and advice for those who manage the Centre in all areas on a daily basis.

“The skills and experience beneficial to the centre include a pro-active approach with a passion to drive the business forward; senior management skills, preferably in a customer facing environment; residing locally and able and willing to meet regularly with the management team at the Arts & Heritage Centre; Willing and able to take Board level responsibility for operations at 28 Plough Hill.”

Expressions of interest should be sent in the first instance by email to the Chairman, David Jackson, davidcjackson@gmail.com