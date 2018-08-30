Caistor centre gearing up for busy September

Whatever age you are, there is no need to bored with the wealth of activities on offer at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre in September.

The centre houses the town’s library and also serves up some tasty treats in the on-site cafe, but there is also a host of clubs and workshops to get involved in.

A cycle club meets on Sundays and a metal detecting club also holds regular meetings at the centre, while Lincolnshire Portable Antiquities Scheme officer holds a drop in session on Wednesdays to log any finds by group members or anyone who has potential items of interest.

For those wishing to learn a language, there are French classes – from baby to adult – as well as a Spanish conversation club for beginners.

During term time, school-age children can take part in music makers sessions on Thursdays, where the emphasis is singing together for fun, and every Saturday the Dungeons and Dragons club sees storytelling and treasure quests led by the dungeon master.

Family history workshops take place on the second Wednesday of the month, while the knitting and reflection group meets every two weeks.

The centre also hosts monthly exhibitions and next month it is the turn of Mags Bradley to show her work.

Catching a Glimpse will run until October 2 and there will be the chace to meet Mags and discuss her watercolour exhibition at the “meet the artist” session from 11.30am to 1.30pm this Saturday, September 1.

Also on display in the centre throughout September will be work by the F4 Group of photographers.

Anyone wishing to hone their own artistic skills can join the pleasurable painting group.

This group runs in six-week cycles, with the next starting on September 11.

Limited spaces are available in this group.

Later in September, the centre will be celebrating all things Lincolnshire.

An evening of music and supper will be held as part of the Lincolnshire Weekend, as well as an afternoon of fun activities for young and old alike.

For more details visit www.28ploughhill.co.uk or call 01472 851605.