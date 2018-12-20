Caistor and Rasen shoppers asked to support ShelterBox

Rasen Rotarians will be out and about this week collecting for ShelterBox and they are hoping shoppers will once again be generous with their donations.

They will be at the Co-op in Caistor today, Thursday December 20, and at Market Rasen Co-op on Saturday, December 22.

The association with the ShelterBox charity began in 2004, and the Rotary Club has been collecting for them ever since.

Rotary spokesman David Mason said: “Thanks to the good people in and around the Market Rasen and Caistor area, Market Rasen Rotarians have been able to forward £27,863.77 to ShelterBox over the years.

“This year, we hope people will be as generous as they have in the past.

“The work ShelterBox does really makes a difference to those facing natural disaster and conflict.”

By providing emergency shelter and tools for families robbed of their homes by disaster, ShelterBox is transforming despair into hope.

Supporter care assistant for ShelterBox, Prudence Fisher said: “Donations through Market Rasen Rotary Club has totalled £27,863.77 which is just incredible.

“This year, the support given through Market Rasen Rotary Club has helped ShelterBox reach more than 210,000 people.

“That’s over 30,000 families supported with emergency shelter aid and other essential household items.

“A further 12,000 families have been provided with essential household items.

“They have helped us respond 18 times across 17 countries.”

To find out more about the work ShelterBox does, visit www.shelterbox.org