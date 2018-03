Fire fighters at Caistor will be soaking up the suds and getting into a lather this Saturday (Narch 24) as they take part in a charity car wash.

Go along to the fire station in Hersey Road from 10am, to have your car washed in exchange for a donation to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Binbrook fire crew will be holdiong their car wash event two laters, on Saturday April 7, from 10am to 3pm.