Cafe with a slim twist set to open in Market Rasen

A new cafe bistro is opening in Market Rasen - but with an interesting twist.

The food served at Nice & Naughty will be healthy, weighed and counted so slimmers know exactly what they are eating.

Owner Nicola Lumb decided to open the cafe after the huge success of her Rasen area meals on wheels service ‘Nicky’s Nice or Naughty Batch Baking’.

The new eatery will be in the former Olive restaurant in Queen Street, and is due to open to the public on Friday, December 14.

It will have a full alcohol licence and is set to bring Rasen its very own gin cocktail bar.

Nicola, who set up her healthy meals on wheels service after losing weight with Slimming World, said: “We are now branching out into our very own cafe bistro.

“All our meat is less than five per cent fat, not cooked in oil, all produce is local, including all the veg. We can’t wait to open and give Rasen something a little different.”

The food served at Nice & Naughty will come with Slimming World ‘Syn’ values to make it easy for people to keep track of their diets.

Nicola said: “Everything is weighed and counted. You will know the full saint or sinner value for all products. So you can be nice or naughty.”

The menu will include classic Slimming World dishes such as diet cola chicken and campfire stew, and there will be a ‘specials’ board with popular meals from online slimming blogs.

And for those not watching their waistlines, Nicola said the cafe will be serving a wide range of products that are not slimming.

Nicola said she also wants the cafe to be a social venue and will have knit and natter groups, craft groups and mummy and coffee mornings after the school run, a homework club with teachers on hand, live music evenings and quiz nights. Plus there will be a children’s corner with books and toys during the day.

Food wise, Nicola said there will be a rotation of themes such as burger week and Mexican week.

She said: “I’m most excited about ‘challenge Nicky nights’. The first to ring up and book can choose the theme. I hope no one picks something random and hard.... but then that’s the challenge.”

The cafe will open 5pm to 9pm on December 14, 10am to 10pm on December 15. It will be open on December 21, 22 and 24. From January, hours will be Tuesday 9am to 2pm, Wednesday-Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 9am to 9pm, Saturday 10am to 10pm.