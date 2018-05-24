CAB free session for financial advice at Rasen Hub

Many people can find themselves struggling when it comes to money, but are you getting all the financial help you are entitled to?

The Citizens Advice’ Lindsey Money Advice Worker will be at Rasen Hub later this month offering advice on maximising your income, and showing useful ways to budget successfully.

This free session aims to help find solutions to debt problems; look at creating a budget; increase income wherever possible; reduce the risk of financial crisis and understand the financial services available.

The session will run from 10am to noon on Tuesday, May 29 at the Union Street venue.

Drop in on the day, when tea and biscuits will also be provided.