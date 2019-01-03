WLDC open event to recruit manager for crematorium

West Lindsey District Council is looking for a crematorium manager to run its new facility in Lea.

A special recruitment event is being held this month for prospective candidates to look at the plans and find out more about the job role.

As previously reported, the council has invested more than £6 million in to the new

facility, which is being built in Lea, near Gainsborough.

The state of the art crematorium, the first in the district, is expected to open in January 2020, but thesuccessful candidate will need to be in post by April 2019 to help get the facility ready.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Jeff Summers said: “Now that our new crematorium development is under way our thoughts are turning towards recruiting the team required to run it.

“The first phase of this will be the employment of the manager, which is a key position and crucial to the success of the facility.”

The development is the council’s first major capital development project that will provide a valuable community service.

Karen Whitfield, Communities and Commercial Programme Manager at the council said: “We will be offering a competitive package and the opportunity to join a forward thinking council; I would urge anyone with the required skills and knowledge to come and talk to us.

“The successful candidate will be required to deliver the highest quality professional, efficient and customer focussed service to all the users of the facility and the grounds as well as lead, manage and motivate a small team.

“The crematorium is likely to be busy from the outset so you will need to be flexible in their approach and working hours, ideally, you will hold the ICCM Management Diploma.”

The event will be held at the Guildhall in Gainsborough between 1.30pm and 7pm on January 14 2019.