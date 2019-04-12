Uncle Henry’s is named Supplier of the Year by Co-op

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop at Grayingham is continuing its run of success.

Having recently received gongs at the British Pie Awards, they have now been presented with a ‘Supplier of the Year’ award by Lincolnshire Co-op.

Graham Ward, acting general manager at Uncle Henry’s, received the honour at a ceremony at the Lincolnshie Showground.

He said: “It is fantastic that the efforts of the whole Uncle Henry’s team have been recognised with this award.

“This not only reflects the success of our award-winning pork products at the Lincolnshire Co-op, but also our work in the community and farming our environment.

“The team educates children during 30 school visits a year, produces renewable energy from anaerobic digesters and deploys responsible and sustainable farming practises that benefit our environment.

“This award is a real credit to all their hard work.”

Uncle Henry’s traditional butchery uses their own home reared pork to produce a wide range of award-winning pork products and first began supplying the Lincolnshire Co-op in May 2017.

More than 70 Lincolnshire Co-op stores now stock Uncle Henry’s products.