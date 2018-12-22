Two new board members for LEP

Following a successful recruitment campaign, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is welcoming two new members on its Employment and Skills Board.

Melanie Weatherley, CEO of Lincolnshire home care provider Walnut Care, and Phil Ball, Operations Director at Metsä Wood in Boston, will both be joining the board.

Ruth Carver, Director at the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Melanie and Phil to the Employment and Skills Board.

“Both will be excellent additions to the board and will help to deliver the LEP’s strategic vision on employment and skills.”

Melanie Weatherley is also the Chair of the Lincolnshire Care Association and hopes to give small and medium-sized care providers a stronger voice on the board.

She said: “I want to make sure the voices of care providers in Greater Lincolnshire, particularly the smaller ones, are heard.

“Skills are an important issue in the social care sector right now. Without a skilled and motivated workforce, social care providers will struggle to continue to provide the excellent care that we all expect.

“I want to use my role on the board to help equip young people with the right skills to help create a more prosperous future for Greater Lincolnshire.

“I also want to inspire them that social care can be a fantastic and rewarding career to pursue.”

Phil Ball previously sat on the Employment and Skills Board for the Leeds City Region LEP.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to using my business, LEP and education experience to help the Greater Lincolnshire LEP support economic growth in the area.”

The LEP’s 15-member Employment and Skills Board is led by Herman Kok of Lindum Group.

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP, set up in 2010, works with businesses and local authorities to develop and grow Greater Lincolnshire’s diverse economy.

It works with central government and the private sector to invest in infrastructure, skills, innovation and productivity.

The LEP’s six priority sectors are agri-food, the visitor economy, manufacturing, logistics, health and care and low-carbon energy.