Two decades of Dividend Card celebration for Lincolnshire Co-op

Shoppers in Market Rasen and around the county have enjoyed an extra £62.5million in their pocket over the last two decades thanks to a dividend card that’s reached its 20th anniversary.

In 1998, Google was founded, the film ‘Titanic’ earned 14 Academy Award nominations, and the Lincolnshire Co-op dividend card was launched.

Previously, customers collected stamps as they shopped, but the arrival of the card meant customers could instead collect dividend with a simple scan at the tills, and it still has pride of place in wallets, purses and pockets 20 years later.

Dividend collects on a members’ card each time they shop, which can then be spent in store, and at the end of each year members also receive a dividend bonus.

This year, Lincolnshire Co-op members are benefitting from £4.1 million of dividend paid back onto their cards.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Membership Manager Richard Whittaker said: “We’re incredibly proud that our Dividend Card has reached this 20-year milestone.

“Last year we launched a new key fob and dividend card app, making it easier than ever to collect and spend dividend.

“I’d like to thank all our customers for being part of Lincolnshire Co-op, and I can’t wait to see what the next 20 years have in store.”

• Members are invited to free festive food tasting event in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall tinight, Friday, December 7, between 4pm and 8pm. Remember to take your card along.