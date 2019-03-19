The Food Standards Agency lists the hygiene ratings of all businesses serving food.

This is every eaterie in East Lindsey and Boston with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating

Here we list all the restaurants, cafes, takeaways, pubs, clubs and bars in East Lindsey and Boston borough with a 0 or 1 food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency.

A 0 star rating means ‘Urgent Improvement is necessary’ while a 1 star rating means ‘Major improvement is necessary.’ All of the businesses featured received a 1 star rating unless otherwise indicated. All ratings were correct and recorded on the Government’s Food Standards Agency website as of March 19, 2019. We searched for eateries in Boston borough which have a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating. There are none. All of those featured here come under East Lindsey. The numbers here represent a minority of eateries in the district. A search of such businesses in East Lindsey achieving the top 5 star food hygiene rating brings back over 600 results. Businesses can ask for a revisit from an inspector if they feel they have improved their hygiene standards since their last rating.

55B Roman Bank Skegness PE25 2SW. Last rated on December 14, 2018. Copyright: Google.

1. 0 Star Rating - Bel Piatto

5-6, Market Street, Spilsby, PE23 5JT. Last rated on January 28, 2019. Copyright: Google

2. 0 Star Rating - All Wrapped Up

Walshs Holiday Park Roman Bank Skegness PE25 1QP. Last rated on September 10, 2018. Copyright: Google.

3. 0 Star Rating - Ray's Diner

Unit 1 Bombay Kebab And Curry House P K Building Trunch Lane Chapel St Leonards Skegness PE24 5TU. Last rated on July 17, 2018. Copyright: Google

4. Bombay Kebab & Curry House

