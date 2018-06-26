Temporary traffic lights on Rasen’s King Street

Temporary traffic lights are in place in Market Rasen’s King Street.

Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for keeping the lights on for 3.9 million homes and businesses across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is doing essential repair works following a power cut.

Paul Jones, Project Engineer at Northern Powergrid said: “We need to replace a small section of our 11,000 volt underground cable on King Street after a power cut.

“We’ve contacted customers in the immediate area to let them know about the work and to help keep the traffic flowing and reduce disruption for road users we’ve installed temporary traffic lights.

“We’re expecting to have the work completed in five working days.

“We’d like to thank the local community and commuters for their patience whilst we carry out these essential works in Market Rasen.”