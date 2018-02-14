St Valentine’s Day anniversary for Tealby’s Narnia-inspired boutique

February 14 is designated as the day of love, and for one Tealby business it is also a day of celebration.

It was on St Valentine’s Day, 2015, Willow and Lace in the village’s Front Street first opened its doors.

Once a butcher’s, the shop has been lovingly transformed into a beautiful bridal boutique by owner Jools Ferrier-Hanslip, and over the past three years brides-to-be have come from across the country for the Willow and Lace experience.

There have even been brides from Ireland and Dubai seeking out something extra special for their big day.

Jools said: “It has gone so quickly - the time has really flown by.

“I am so happy here, and I have had some fantastic comments from my brides.

“One of the loveliest parts of my job is meeting and getting to know all of my beautiful brides.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be allowed into her thoughts and dreams and be a part of her most precious day.

“I am involved with my brides right from the first moment, and I want to make their day as special as it can be.”

The idea for the boutique came about when Jools was searching for her own wedding dress.

She said: “I spent hundreds of hours looking for a dress, but couldn’t find anything in Lincolnshire.

“The idea of opening a bridal boutique had been in the back of head for some time, but the circumstances hadn’t been right.

“I used to run a vintage ice cream van which often went to weddings and I would look out and think ‘I would have dressed the bride differently’.

“I then had to sell the ice cream van and thought about opening a shop.

“My head was saying stick with the ice cream, but my heart was saying bridal boutique.

“I am a great believer in fate and when my soon-to-be in-laws moved to Tealby and offered me the shop, I went with my heart.”

From day one, Jools saw the potential of the shop and set about creating a quirky interior to deliver a unique bridal experience.

“So many boutiques look the same, but I wanted to be completely different,” said Jools.

Hanging rails at Willow and Lace are made from foraged wood and a large wardrobe transforms into a spacious changing area.

Jools continued: “It really is like stepping into Narnia.

“I want to create a full bridal experience for all my girlies .

“Sometimes, it can take a couple of visits to settle on a dress, other times they will come and try on a dress then go away and have lunch in the village and think about it, before coming back to decide.”

Jools chooses all the collections herself - offering bohemian, vintage, country chic and whimsical dresses for brides who have their own sense of fashion.

She is also keen to show that budget restrictions should never mean a compromise on style or quality.

Jools said: “However long it takes to find that special dress, I am there to help.

“I want them to see choosing their dress as a special time and help them create long-lasting memories.

“I want them to be able to sit down in 50 or 60 years time with their grandchildren and tell them all about the day they found their perfect wedding dress.”