Save on your fuels costs by signing up to scheme

Christmas can be an expensive time of year and when it’s cold and the family is all at home for the holidays and the heating is on for days on end the fuel bills can soon rack up.

So make it your early New Year resolution to think about what you might be able to do to save on your fuel costs in 2018.

One way might be to investigate switching electricity and gas providers. Check out the Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme - you could save a substantial amount.

Registration opened yesterday (Tuesday, December 5), but does not commit you to anything.

The last day to register is Monday, February 12.

An auction for energy providers to put in their best bids for your business will take place on Tuesday, February 13, and beginning on Monday, February 26, you will then find out whether or not you can make savings by switching.

You still will not have committed to anything.

You then have until Tuesday, March 27 to decide whether you want to switch.

Anyone can register, whether residents own their home or rent it at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/switch

All you need is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12 months to hand.

The scheme is organised by Boston Borough Council, South Kesteven District Council, City of Lincoln Council, East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, North Kesteven District Council and West Lindsey District Council and is administered by the UK’s leading collective switching expert, iChoosr Ltd.

Julie Hanson, spokesman for the councils, said: “Registering is very simple, and after the auction, all you have to do is see if the winning energy provider’s offer beats your current energy tariff.

“There is no obligation for people to accept the offer or a new tariff from a supplier, but if they do it’s easy and straightforward and the new provider will take care of the whole process.”

If residents are not able to register online, a friend or family members can do this on their behalf, or, they can register offline at their local council or by calling 0800 048 8439.

Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme is open to all energy users, whether they are on dual fuel, electric only, pay monthly or quarterly or have a prepayment meter.