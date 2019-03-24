Reviews of Rasen restaurant removed from online site

Owners of a Market Rasen business say they were left ‘devastated’ after an online review site removed some of their reviews.

Chris and Tommy Haughey, who run The Olive in King Street, say the action could see them lose their top ranking on the Tripadviser site.

Chris said: “Our page has been blocked and not updating our reviews for February and they have also deleted some of our 5 star reviews.

“We are devastated that after retaining 5 stars for more than a year and being rated number 1 since October last year, we will lose our ranking.”

The Rasen Mail contacted Tripadviser, who denied the site had been blocked.

A spokesman added: “We removed two reviews from The Olive after detecting a suspicious pattern of review activity. A third review was identified by our fraud detection tools and as a result, prevented from being published.

“In order to protect the security of our fraud detection systems, we cannot disclose details about our investigation, or specific reasons that the reviews were removed. However, we would be happy to discuss this directly with the authors of the reviews.”