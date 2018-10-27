Record growth for Caistor business

Caistor family business Systematic has a mission of helping their clients win business through their marketing, design and print projects.

It seems they are taking their own advice, having just reported the best year in their 43-year trading history, taking turnover to record levels.

The growth in Systematics’ Creative Studio was a key driver in these results.

The team of graphic designers saw a 19 percent uplift in their work over 12 months, which represents growth of more than 50 percent in the last five years.

Managing Director Chris Robey said, “We’ve evolved our brand over the last 18 months, trading simply as Systematic.

“This represents the significant growth in our expertise, beyond the printed products that my father built the business around.

“Design services, promotional products and digital projects are increasingly relied on by our loyal clients, who tell us our support saves them time and money.

“Those are compelling drivers in business and staying focused on making our clients more successful seems to generate a win-win result.”

An increasing number of Systematics’ loyal clients acknowledge the return on investment creative, brand consistent design can bring to their communications.

This progress coincides with news from the national business index, Natwest Markit PMI, which sites the regions around Systematic as the top performing for private sector output in the UK during August.

Data indicates a strong correlation with recruitment, a trend Systematic is also seeing.

Six members of team Systematic started new roles last month, with Carla Taylor, Holly March and Ryan Gryniewicz joining the Caistor HQ of Systematic and the internal promotion of Tracey Cook, Mark Wilkinson and Thomas Dyer.