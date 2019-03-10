Rasen office for estate agent

The new office, located at 22 Queen Street, formerly the John Taylors office, opened last Friday, March 1 and offers a full range of services, including sales, lettings, commercial property and surveys.

Mundys’ Partner Steven Spivey will be heading up an experienced team, including Associate Partner, Chris Laughton and Senior Sales Negotiator, Emma Bowey.

Steven said, “We are delighted to announce the new opening of the Market Rasen office.

“We’re offering the same high-quality service that our Lincoln customers and clients benefit from, working smart and proactively to achieve the best results for customers and the business.”

Qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 1992, Steven has extensive commercial and professional property experience.

He added: “Market Rasen is my home town; I know the area well so it seemed the perfect fit to answer client demand and open the new office.

“I’m well connected in the local community and I’m confident that will go towards achieving success here.

“Whether you’re buying, selling or renting, Mundys’ full service Market Rasen office – together with over 100 years’ business knowledge – will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.”