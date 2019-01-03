Rasen holiday makers sticking to traditional

Holidaymakers in the Market Rasen area are favouring the more traditional destinations, it can be revealed.

While Greece and the Balearic Islands are proving popular, families are also favouring Turkey or Bulgaria for a lower-cost holiday option.

The Rasen Mail spoke to the town’s Co-op Travel Agency about the favourite destinations for people in the local area.

Marc Butler, Branch Manager and Cruise Specialist, said: “Escorted touring is popular and Mediterranean Cruises always sell well.

“Greece is popular with couples and the Balearics always appeal to families although high costs means people are switching to Turkey or Bulgaria.”

Mr Butler also claims that high-end operators are selling holidays to Iran, but that people in the Market Rasen area haven’t really taken the plunge yet.

According to the Co-op, it is the over 50s who soak up the most rays.

Mr Butler said: “People aged 50 and over will have two or more holidays a year, whereas families will try and have one.”

January seems to be a popular month to catch some winter sun - and also for Rasen residents to book their next trip away, with some booking their next holiday more than a year in advance.

Mr Butler said: “A lot of people book in January as there are lots of deals on and people need something to look forward to.

“Sometimes they will book in January for the following summer, so even though is 18 months away, it gives people something to look forward to.

“Lots of couples aged 50+ tend to go away in September.”

The Rasen Mail ran a similar holiday feature this time last year - and it is clear that holiday habits for Rasen residents have changed.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail last January, Lesley Hyde, an independent travel consultant, said that people had been booking more exotic destinations.

Mrs Hyde has been a travel agent for more than 25 years and started her own business over 14 years ago with Travel Counsellors.

At the time, Mrs Hyde said: “In summer, people are going to Algarve, Malta, the Gambia, as well as Thailand.

“People are not settling with a holiday to Spain.

“They are wanting to do something to tick off the bucket list.”

• For more information, visit the Co-op Travel Branch or call Lesley Hyde on 01673 898040.