Rasen businesswoman gets ball rolling on campaign to support local yarn shops

A Market Rasen business woman is taking part in a national campaign to help keep the high street alive.

Gail Belinda Lee runs The Stitch Witch in the town’s Union Street and is one of the independent yarn shop owners from across the UK working to ‘Keep Yarn on our Streets’.

The fun campaign is aimed at getting customers exploring yarn shops near them, venturing out on holidays to find other shops and, most importantly, experiencing what is so much more than a shopping experience.

Gail said: “I am really excited to be taking part in the Keep Yarn on our Streets campaign.

“Getting people back into their high streets is very important.

“This campaign is getting bricks and mortar yarn shops noticed.

“There is a really good social aspect to going into a yarn shop, with daily groups to meet people and have a chat and share our crafts.

“We are trying to offer an amazing service; we will gladly help our customers and give advice, and, of course, we sell good quality yarn and notions for all knitting and crochet needs.

“Most of us yarn shop owners have a real passion for what we do, and I personally hope this campaign helps keep high street yarn shops open, and that passion will be passed on to future generations of knitters and crocheters.”

Each of the yarn shops in the campaign will have 50 enamel pin badges of the ‘Keep Yarn on our Streets’ logo in the shop’s choice of colour, with their shop name on.

These will be sold for £4 each, or free with a spend of over £40, and there will be a prize for the first three people to collect 10 different pin badges during October.

The aim is to encourage yarn lovers to hunt out other participating shops, and potentially find new favourites.

The campaign emphasises the community aspect of yarn shops, which is:

A craft hub and meeting place for customers who have become friends

A place of wonder for the younger generations, essential to plant an interest in crafting.

A place to create, attend workshops, manage mental health issues, talk, laugh and sometimes cry