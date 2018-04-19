Racecourse bar to be renamed after Grand National hero

The bar at Market Rasen Racecourse is to be renamed after Grand National winning horse Tiger Roll, who began his victorious run in the town.

The horse, who is eight years old, won his first ever race - over hurdles - at Market Rasen in November 2013 when he was trained by Nigel Hawke, himself a Grand National-winning jockey aboard Seagram in 1991.

Tiger Roll has since won three times at the Cheltenham Festival and was fancied for Saturday’s race which he won under jockey Davy Russell - who won one of the major races at Market Rasen this season.

Market Rasen Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said: “Visitors to Market Rasen have witnessed some really good horses over the years, and we are delighted that we can now add this year’s Randox Health Grand National winner Tiger Roll to the list at Lincolnshire’s only racecourse.

“Plans have already been put in place to rename the existing County Bar in the County Enclosure to the Tiger Roll Bar & Lounge to celebrate the huge efforts of this fabulous horse, and his illustrious career starting at Market Rasen Racecourse.”