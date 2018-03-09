Potential pie award for Uncle henry’s at Grayingham

Uncle Henry’s is proving to be part of the ‘upper crust’.

The farm shop at Grayingham is a finalist in the British Pie Awards - and they will find out later today (Friday, March 9) if they have scooped one of the prizes.

It is their homemade Chicken & Ham Pie that is once again under scrutiny and could be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold at the prestigious event at Melton Mowbray.

Linda North, production chef at Uncle Henry’s, said: “We are delighted that our hard work, skill and passion for creating delicious pies has been recognised for the second year running.

“It will be exciting to find out the results tomorrow at the awards lunch and we wish everyone the best of luck.”

This year saw 963 pies judged in 21 classes from a record breaking 180 producers across the UK.

In 2017, Uncle henry’s entered the British Pie Awards for the first time and won Bronze for their Chicken & Ham Pie.

Uncle Henry’s pies are available to purchase in the farm shop and can also be enjoyed in the cafe as part of their daily specials.

Linda also produces a wide selection of frozen ready meals and several different pie varieties, including Steak & Ale and a seasonal Game Pie.

The recipe for Linda’s award-winning pie can be found on Uncle Henry’s website http://www.unclehenrys.co.uk/shop/recipes/P9