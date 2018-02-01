Plans submitted to WLDC for former banks in Market Rasen and Caistor town centres

New life could be breathed into the area’s former bank buildings, if proposed plans get the go-ahead.

In Market Rasen, plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council for the former HSBC building in the town’s Market Place.

Former Nat West Bank in Caistor EMN-180129-075304001

The application by Leeds-based Polestar JV 1 LLP would see the ground floor changed from one unit to two self-contained units, each with a main entrance onto the Market Place.

There is also a change of use request to add shops and a hot food takeaway to the permissible use of the building.

Hours of opening have been submitted as 7am to 11.30pm Monday to Friday, with the same hours for Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

The application also shows proposed employees would be 10 full time and five part time.

HSBC left the premises on December 11, 2016 and the building has been vacant ever since.

The first and second floors of the building will remain as accommodation.

However, the plans reveal the layout could be altered from two three-bedroom flats to three one-bedroom flats on the first floor and two two-bedroom flats on the second floor.

Supporting documentation for the application states: “The proposal would make more efficient use of the building which will benefit the locality without causing harm to the building.”

In Caistor, a similar scheme is planned for the former NatWest Bank, located in the town’s Market Place and extending into Bank Lane.

The ground floor of the building was used as the customer area of the bank, with offices above.

Plans, submitted by Mr and Mrs Parker of Nettleton, would see the ground floor of the building contain one shop unit, together with accommodation.

Further flats would be created on the first and second floors of the building to provide, in total, three one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

The Caistor bank closed its doors on August 25, 2015.

Members of Caistor Civic Society were the first to make comment on the proposed plan.

In a letter to WLDC planners, the society’s honorary secretary, Don Morgan said: “Caistor Civic Society have no objections to the application.

“It will be good to see the property brought back into use.”

Full details of both planning applications can be seen on the council website at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk; click on ‘my services, planning and building’.