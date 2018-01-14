Plans submitted for menage and cafe at stables at Claxby

Plans have been revealed for major improvements at an equestrian centre used by the British Showjumping team.

Documents on West Lindsey District Council website reveal that the applicant, Mr P Warmoth is proposing to build a cafeteria and menage areas at the Willowbank Stables in Pelham Road, Claxby.

The site, covering approximately 19 hectares, was granted planning permission in 2012 for an equestrian centre which included stables, a barn, a menage and paddock areas.

The ‘function’ of the site is for the livery of horses, exercising and equestrian show jumping events.

According to details in the application, it was always intended to build a third menage which has now been put forward, along with the cafeteria.

The applicants state the improvements are required because of the increased popularity of the venue, especially during the eventing season when British Showjumping teams use the facilities.

Owners have been hiring and paying for ‘outside’ food vendors to cater for crowds, but they say the increase in visitors means a cafeteria is now needed.

It is proposed that the cafeteria be constructed on slightly raised ground to allow people to view events.

During event days and summer months, the venue would be open from 9am to 8pm, and 9am to 4pm during the winter months..

Osgodby Parish Council has not raised any objections, while documents show an objection from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue would be withdrawn if a fire hydrant is provided within 90 metres of an entry point to the building.

Highways officials have still to comment.

requested an extension for comment until Friday (January 12).