Plans for cafe and manege at Claxby centre get the go-ahead

Major improvements at an equestrian centre used by the British Showjumping team have been approved by West Lindsey District Council.

Documents on West Lindsey District Council website reveal that the applicant, Mr P Warmoth, is proposing to build a cafeteria and manege areas at the Willowbank Stables in Pelham Road, Claxby.

The site, covering approximately 19 hectares, was granted planning permission in 2012 for an equestrian centre which included stables, a barn, a manege and paddock areas.

The ‘function’ of the site is for the livery of horses, exercising and equestrian show jumping events.

According to details in the application, it was always intended to build a third manege which has now been put forward, along with the cafeteria.

The applicants state the improvements are required because of the increased popularity of the venue, especially during the eventing season when British Showjumping teams use facilities.

The cafeteria will be constructed on slightly raised ground to allow people to view events.

Osgodby Parish Council did not raise any objections to the application, while documents show an objection from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue would be withdrawn if a fire hydrant is provided within 90 metres of an entry point to the building.