Plan launched to put Market back in Rasen

A new initiative has been launched to attract more stalls to Market Rasen’s struggling market - and already three new traders have signed up.

Yesterday’s Tuesday market (April 17) saw a jewellery, paperweights and trinkets stall, a chocolate salami and truffles stall and a pictures and picture framing stall join the regular traders.

The new scheme, organised by Market Rasen Town Council bookings clerk Kerrie Nicholson, involves traders paying for their pitch for the first four weeks and then getting the following four weeks free.

And Ms Nicholson had this message for potential traders and customers: “Please come along and take advantage of the new initiative.

“To keep the traders coming you need to support the market.”

She added: “The aim is to try to keep the traders on the market for eight weeks so people get to know them and know they’re there, and the traders can build up customers.

“It will hopefully encourage customers to shop and increase trade.”

The council had previously been running a ‘first week free’ scheme, but found traders were not returning regularly.

The market runs on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with the new traders having signed up for the Tuesday market.

Ms Nicholson said: “It does seem to be the Tuesday market that’s the most popular.”

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s monthly meeting earlier this month, Coun Steve Bunney said the future of the market was causing concern.

Coun Bunney said: “The majority [of traders] have not made much money since Christmas.

“There has been a definite drop in footfall.

“I don’t want to see the market go, I want to see what we can do to support it.”

And Coun Bunney said the market was being heavily subsidised by the town council.”

He added: “It’s a service for the community, but it’s a big one when it comes to costing.”